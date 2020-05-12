Battle Creek police looking for suspects in arson

A screenshot of surveillance video taken nearby an arson in Battle Creek on May 8, 2020.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek officers are looking for suspects in a Friday night arson.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Janoah Avenue near Harrison Street.

The Battle Creek Police Department released surveillance video taken nearby around the time of the fire.

Officers are seeking any information that would identify the people in this video.

Additional information about the arson was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.