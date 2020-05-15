Battle Creek police ask for help finding shooting suspect

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Battle Creek are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted in connection to a shooting.

Kamren Lee Brown, 26, faces a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old on Lathrop Avenue Sunday, May 10, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

Police did not provide any information on what led to the shooting or the extent of the victim’s injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Calhoun County dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.