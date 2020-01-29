Battle Creek PD: Missing family may be in Colorado

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek authorities say the family they are looking for, concerned about the kids’ well-being while with their parents, could be in Colorado.

The Battle Creek Police Department said it has information that Dennis and Rebecca Dunkelberger and their children Bentley, 7, and Karley, 9, may be in the Denver area. BCPD has reached out to Colorado police, who are now looking for the family.

Battle Creek PD (Michigan) requested a CBI Endangered Missing Alert for Bentley & Karley Dunkelberger, believed to be in Colorado.

Bentley: w/m 7 years, 3’8” 46lbs

Karley: w/f 9 years, 3’10” 61lbs

Vehicle: 2013 Black Kia Sorento, Michigan plate: 4LUZ90



Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/6T7vbJk6XE — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) January 29, 2020

Police put out an Endangered Missing Advisory for the kids last week after they weren’t in school and their parents canceled appointments with state workers. Authorities say the parents have substance abuse and mental health problems and could be violent when together — though there is no evidence they have been violent toward their children.

A family member told News 8 on Tuesday that he did not believe Dennis Dunkelberger would harm his family.

Bentley is 3 feet, 8 inches tall and 46 pounds with curly brown hair. He sometimes wears glasses and speaks with a stutter. Karley is 3 feet, 10 inches tall and 61 pounds. She has long blonde curly hair and has autism. The family was last seen Authorities search for 2 Battle Creek children in a black 2013 Kia Sorento with the Michigan license plate of 4LUZ90.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3375 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.