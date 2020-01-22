Battle Creek officers looking for 2 kids

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek officers are asking the public’s help in locating two children.

Officers say they are looking for 7-year-old Bentley Dunkelberger and 9-year-old Karley Dunkelberger, who are likely in the company of their parents, Dennis and Rebecca Dunkelberger.

They were last seen driving a black 2013 Kia Sorento with a Michigan license plate of 4LUZ90.

Due to existing court orders that are not being followed, the welfare of the children needs to be checked, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Bentley is described as being 3-feet-8-inches tall and 46 pounds with curly brown hair. He wears glasses and speaks with a stutter, police say.

Karley is described as being 3-feet-10-inches tall and 61 pounds with long blonde, curly hair, clothing. She is diagnosed with autism, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3375 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.