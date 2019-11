BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

BCPD Dt. Sgt. Todd Elliot tells News 8 a man was found dead in a home in the 60 block of Boulder Street, near Burr Street.

On Saturday night, Elliot said he couldn’t confirm other details about the death, including injuries, cause of death, or identity of the man.

Investigators have been talking to the man’s family, Elliot said.

