Battle Creek offering loans for small businesses to cover rent

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek has launched a loan program to help small businesses struggling amid closures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

The Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program will make $150,000 available in 0% interest loans. Small businesses can get up to $2,000 each month through July to help cover commercial rent and mortgage.

Businesses with 10 or fewer employees in commercial areas along Beckly Road, Columbia Avenue, Capital Avenue SW and West Michigan Avenue, and in the Urbandale Area, will get priority.

Applications, which can be found online, must be submitted by close of business May 11. Those with questions can call Small Business Development Office Development Director John Hart at 269.924.9681 or Retention and Development Manager Valerie Byrnes at 616.638.5521; or email smallbusinessinfo@battlecreekmi.gov.

Home-based businesses may not apply.

Battle Creek has already taken action to support small businesses by creating a website for online ordering from local restaurants.