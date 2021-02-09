Battle Creek man to stand trial in death of longtime girlfriend

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — After three days of testimony, Derek Horton will stand trial for the death of his longtime girlfriend Amber Griffin.

Griffin disappeared from the couple’s Battle Creek home in June. Her body has not been found.

An undated courtesy photo of Amber Griffin.

Derek Horton was bound over for trial in the death of Amber Griffin.

On Tuesday, the court heard from a lab supervisor and a detective with the Battle Creek Police Department.

The lab supervisor discussed how they created a DNA profile using Griffin’s toothbrush and a sample of DNA from her mother.

They then compared blood found on several items and in a number of places with that profile. They believe Griffin’s blood was on a cell phone, several walls in a home she visited the night she went missing and a Crock Pot in the basement of that home found near a broken-out window.

“The blood stain pattern we observed on there would be consistent with what we call an impact pattern or a source of blood that’s been acted upon by force that caused that blood to disperse from its source,” said Todd Rathjen, Battle Creek police lab supervisor.

The detective testified he interviewed Horton two days after Griffin went missing. Horton told the detective Griffin left the trailer they shared together after they got into a fight.