Battle Creek man jailed after glass-shattering escape injures deputy

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man is facing charges for an escape that sent a Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy to the hospital.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Calhoun County Community Corrections office in Battle Creek.

Authorities said 18-year-old Tyshann Williams was checking in for the first time since he was released on bond for a previous charge. The sheriff’s office said Williams failed a drug screen, so deputies were called to take him to jail for violating court orders. That’s when Williams reportedly ran, crashing through a glass entry door to the Calhoun County Justice Center.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was briefly knocked unconscious when she was hit by Williams and the shattered glass. The 18-year veteran was taken to a nearby hospital with glass in her eyes and other injuries authorities say are not life-threatening.

Williams took off his electronic tether during his escape, but was captured a couple blocks away by Battle Creek police officers, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams was jailed on charges of resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury, tampering with electronic communications, violating bond restrictions and malicious destruction of property.