Battle Creek man hit, killed; deputies seek 2 drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two drivers who hit a Battle Creek man, leaving him to die in the roadway.

The crashes happened Wednesday morning in the 4300 block of West Dickman Road near Army Street/Tony Tiger Trail, in the area of Brookside Apartments in Springfield.

Sheriff Matt Saxton tells News 8 the man was on a daily walk from his apartment to the party store across the street when he was hit by a car heading east on West Dickman Road. The impact of the crash threw the man into the westbound lanes, where authorities believe he was hit again by another vehicle.

Both drivers left and the man died at the scene, Saxton said. The sheriff’s office was alerted to the incident when someone called to report a body in the street shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The victim is described as a 59-year-old man from Battle Creek, but authorities are withholding his name until his relatives have been notified.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business in hopes of identifying the suspects’ vehicles. Anyone who was involved in the crash or witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700