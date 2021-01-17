Battle Creek man dies after crashing into tree

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a crash in Battle Creek Sunday morning, police say.

The Battle Creek Police Department says officers were called around 7:20 a.m. to the scene on Parkway Drive in the area of Wood and Oneita streets. There, they found a car had led the road and hit a tree.

Police say the driver, a 28-year-old Battle Creek man, was driving east when he crossed over to the north side of Parkway and hit the tree. The force of the crash uprooted the tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the death but that the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

