Battle Creek man charged in baby’s death

A booking photo of Kyle Kregling. (Courtesy: The city of Battle Creek)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 29-year-old Battle Creek man has been charged in the death of his 8-month-old child.

Authorities say Kyle Kregling was arraigned Wednesday with first-degree child abuse. The child died shortly after Kregling was arraigned, police say. His bond was set at $150,000.

Police were called Monday to a report of an unresponsive infant on W. Territorial Road near Foster Avenue.

Kregling told officers the child fell out of bed and was injured. According to the Battle Creek Police Department, the responding officers believed the child’s injuries may not have been consistent with an accidental fall and called other authorities to assist.

When detectives interviewed Kregling for more information, he changed his version of events, police say.

Police say they determined the child’s injuries were likely caused by physical abuse.

The child was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo in critical condition and later died, police say.

Investigators say an autopsy determined the child’s death was ruled a homicide.