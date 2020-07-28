Battle Creek man accused of accosting child

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Battle Creek man for allegedly accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Jay Reil, 34, was arraigned on July 21 at the 10th District Court in Calhoun County on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arrested on July 20 after state police received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip that Reil was talking to a girl for sexual purposes as well as sharing and receiving explict photos over the internet.

State police encourages parents to talk to their children about using the internet safely. Parents can find resources on NCMEC’s and MSP ICAC’s websites.

Anyone with information about possible sexual exploitation of a child can report it the CyberTipLine.