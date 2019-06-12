Battle Creek K-9 officer has died

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A K-9 officer with the Battle Creek Police Department has died.

K-9 Rushin died Wednesday morning surrounded by his family. He was 9 years old and was diagnosed with a medical condition over the weekend, according to the department.

Rushin started with the department in 2013 and worked with Corporal James Bailey.

During his career, Rushin tracked down one homicide suspect, two attempted murder suspects and three barricaded gunmen, including one that shot at a Battle Creek officer.

