A 28-year-old Battle Creek man has been placed in the Calhoun County Jail after a hit-and-run incident late Saturday night resulted in damage to a building.

Witnesses saw a vehicle crash through the side of a building on 1600 block of Capital Ave. NE. They said the vehicle fled the scene after making contact with the building.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

He is currently being held on multiple charges, including Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving While Intoxicated.