Battle Creek father, son among trio connected to 60 thefts

Three suspects in connection to more than 60 thefts near Calhoun County, according to authorities. (Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Calhoun County have arrested three men, including a father and son, who are believed to be connected to more than 60 thefts.

While investigating a Silent Observer tip in connection to the theft of a trailer in Clarence Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to identify the three suspects.

A 53-year-old father, his 22-year-old son and 31-year-old Albion man were arrested. The father and son are both from Battle Creek, according to a sheriff’s office release.

During the investigation, deputies said they discovered the trio may be connected to more than 60 larcenies in the area. Investigators were also able to find the location of some stolen property.

Deputies executed a search warrant around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a house on Post Avenue near Main Street in Battle Creek where the found numerous stolen items and drugs, the sheriff’s office.

A 33-year-old man who lived at the house is also facing charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880.