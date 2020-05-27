Battle Creek delays bus fare increase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek officials say it will keep its current bus fare structure because of service adjustments amid COVID-19.

The fares were set to increase in July to help better fund transit services. It would have been the first time in 17 years the fares would have increased, according to a news release.

Officials say transit buses and tele-transit vans currently operate on its regular schedules, fare-free and with rear boarding when possible to help prevent the spread of the virus.

When restrictions loosen, the bus fare will remain at $1.25 for a single ride. In addition, Tele-Transit ADA and reduced fare will stay at $2, the city said.

Due to COVID-19, officials say they have suspended the city’s on-demand weekend transportation service. The city anticipates bringing back that service and has applied for a grant to help fund operations. Ongoing services likely will remain free until there is a safe and easy way for riders to purchase bus passes, the city said.

Transit is expected to receive $3.9 million in federal funds to continue services.