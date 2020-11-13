Battle Creek cuts 26 jobs citing COVID-19 budget challenges

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek is eliminating 26 jobs, citing budget challenges caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Those affected by the job cuts were notified this week. Some of the job cuts will take place on Jan. 1, 2021, and others on the start of the 2021-2022 budget year — July 1, 2021, according to a city of Battle Creek news release.

The job cuts are estimated to save the city just under $400,000 for a portion of the current budget year. The city expects that amount will double in the 2022 budget year, according to the release.

“My senior leaders have worked for months to innovate and strategize, thinking of ways we can provide services differently. These eliminations have nothing to do with our wonderful team and their skills, and everything to do with our budgetary shortfalls; I must do what is in the best interest of the city’s financial health,” City Manager Rebecca Fleury said in the news release.

The job cuts are part of a budget amendment approved by the city commission Tuesday.

The budget amendment included more than $4 million in revenue increases. The city said the funding comes from $2.47 million in CARES Act funds from the state, revenue sharing increases of $1.1 million and personal property tax replacement of $430,680.

Fleury said the funding will help the city now but doesn’t expect the same for the 2022 fiscal year.

“Our process to responsibly balance the city’s budget is not over, and we will watch our revenues and expenditures carefully as we move forward,” Fleury said in the release.