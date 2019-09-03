Battle Creek area mom donates $30k wheelchair in son’s honor

An courtesy photo shows Graham enjoying his new wheelchair, donated by Jennifer Jurgens.

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Laura Jurgens says months after her son Jaxon passed away, his spirit still leads her to do the right thing.

“I know Jaxon would have really appreciated that part of his life be shared with another child,” she said.

Through a News 8 report last week, Jurgens learned an uninsured driver crashed into a Wayland family’s handicapped-accessible van, destroying their 4-year-old son Graham’s wheelchair in the process.

Jurgens couldn’t watch another special needs child struggle. She says Jaxon moved her to make a difference.

An undated courtesy photo of Jaxon Jurgens.

“He was so happy,” said Jurgens.

Jaxon passed away on Nov. 19 from a rare disorder: dihydrolipoamide dehydrogenase deficiency. It left him immobile and with several medical complications.

Jaxon was just 6 years old.

In her son’s honor, Jurgens donated Jaxon’s $30,000 wheelchair to Graham.

“I just messaged the mom and said hey I have a chair for you,” said Jurgens.

“It fit from the get-go, just perfectly,” said Cliff Tomson, Graham’s father. “It was almost like it was meant to be.”

Tomson said the wheelchair is so perfect that Graham naps comfortably in it.

“It makes a world of difference, not only in our lives but in Graham’s life too,” he said.