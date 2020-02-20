Battle Creek-area boil advisory lifted after water main break

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory for customers on the Battle Creek water system was lifted Thursday morning. In addition to Battle Creek residents, people in the city of Springfield and Bedford, Emmett, Leroy and Pennfield townships were affected.

After Tuesday’s water main break, samples came back Thursday morning showing no bacteria in the water system.

Customers can use tap water again for drinking and cooking immediately but are told to be alert for possible discolored water. It can be caused by sediments stirred up when there is a loss of pressure in the water system and expected to go away with in a few days.

The city released the following tips for customers who have discolored water:

Before starting a load of laundry, fill your machine with water and hold a white item in the water to see if it’s clear.

Perform a cold flush by following these steps: Do not run hot water. If you have a water softener, put it on bypass and remove the filter. Remove screens and aerators from all faucets. Turn on cold water. Turn on cold faucets inside and outside, weather permitting. Run water as hard as possible, and flush toilets, until water runs clear. Drain from water heater. After water runs clear, wait about 30 minutes for sediment to settle in hot water heater, then drain about one gallon from bottom drain valve into a bucket or other container.



Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, employees noticed a sudden loss of pressure at a pumping station and started getting calls about service issues. The source of the problem — a water main break in the area of McCamly Street and Dickman Road — was isolated around 8:15 p.m. Workers had it repaired around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews finished filling in the street where the break happened late Wednesday afternoon, but permanent repairs to the roadway won’t happen until the spring.