Battle Creek apartment fire under investigation; no injuries reported

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Battle Creek are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out at an apartment early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at a four-unit apartment home at 199 Highland Avenue, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames coming out of a first-floor apartment, catching a neighboring house on fire. All four apartments were evacuated, and no one was hurt.

The extent of damage is not yet known. Fire officials do not know the cause of the fire, which they’re calling suspicious.

Anyone with information should call the Battle Creek Fire Department at 269.966.3519.