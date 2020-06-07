Barry County pilot OK after crash near campground

A June 7, 2020 photo provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office shows the aircraft that crash-landed in a cornfield near Camp Turkeyville RV Resort in Convis Township.

CONVIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Barry County man who crash-landed his plane near a campground is OK.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in a cornfield just west of Camp Turkeyville RV Resort, located near Gorsline Road in on 15 ½ Mile Road in Convis Township, northeast of Battle Creek.

The pilot, identified as a 26-year-old man from Nashville, told Calhoun County deputies the experimental aircraft’s engine failed while he was airborne. He said the plane was too low to restart the engine, so he crash-landed it the same cornfield he took off from.

The pilot was not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate the crash.