Bakeries see spike in bread sales from virus demand

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Local bakeries have been working to keep up with a surge in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarkozy Bakery in downtown Kalamazoo says its sales increased about 50%, according to owner Judy Sarkozy.

Sarkozy bread. (March 19, 2020)

“For three or four days we were the only people on, for example, D&W’s bread shelves, and we had a lot of people here,” Sarkozy said.

The bakery supplies several local grocery stores and had a rapid increase in orders when bread from the big baking companies ran out.

“It was, ‘everything you can bring, give us everything you got,’” Sarkozy said.

Employees at Sarkozy Bakery working to keep up with the high demand of bread. (March 19, 2020)

Demand is starting to go down as suppliers catch up to the need.

“I’m quite sure it’s going to go below where we were,” Sarkozy said.

The bakery is having to adjust to new coronavirus restrictions meant to reduce the spread of the virus, but it has not been easy, and they worry about future sales and having to lay off staff.

“This is beyond anybody’s reckoning who’s alive today,” Sarkozy said.

Bread at Sarkozy Bakery in downtown Kalamazoo. (March 19, 2020)

The business is hoping one of its best-known products will help keep the doors open.

“Oatmeal bread, hands down, but that’s always been our most popular item from the day we opened 42 years ago,” Sarkozy said.

The bakery is concerned about long-term sales since many restaurants had to cancel orders.

