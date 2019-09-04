Bagley announces campaign for Kzoo Co. sheriff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime law enforcement officer is running for Kalamazoo County Sheriff in 2020.

Shannon Bagley is a retired captain with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

On Wednesday, he announced his campaign to run for sheriff.

Bagley joined the force in Kalamazoo back in 1993.

He served as the official liaison between the department and the city manager’s citizen review board. He also oversaw the office of professional standards.

“The first role of government at every level is to protect its citizens, and I am committed to that principle. I will strive to improve the Sheriff’s Department by every measure and will work to truly serve those in our county” Bagley said in a news release.