Bacteria prompts water advisory for Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents who rely on the city of Vicksburg for their water will need to fire up their stoves and microwaves or break out the bottled water.

Village officials have issued a drinking water advisory after routine tests on July 25 and July 27 showed coliform bacteria in the water supply.

Residents are urged to boil their water at least a minute before drinking it or use bottled water until further notice. Boiled or bottled water should also only be used for preparing food, washing dishes, brushing teeth and making ice.

Vicksburg says coliform bacteria is naturally present in the environment but may indicate the presence of other more potentially harmful bacteria like E. coli.

The village says follow-up tests on July 29 did not show any of the other bacteria, but more coliform bacteria.

Vicksburg says it is adding chlorine to its water system and retesting the water until further guidance from the state.

Anyone with additional questions can contact Vicksburg Village Manager Jim Mallery at 269.365.8391 or jmallery@vicksburgmi.org.