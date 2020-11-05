Baby monkey born at Binder Park Zoo

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Binder Park Zoo announced Thursday the birth of a baby black and white Colobus monkey.

The baby, whose gender has not been determined, was born Oct. 31 at the zoo to “Usi” and “Nairobi.” Zoo staff says they’ve been giving the baby and parents their privacy and space so the family can bond as naturally as possible.

“Baby monkeys are born with their eyes open and a strong grip which they need to cling to mom,” Kelsey Miller, the zoo’s lead keeper, said in a news release. “We’re really happy that this little one is alert, appears healthy and is demonstrating a good strong grip.”

The zoo says baby Colobus monkeys are born with a pink face and white fur but will begin to change color at around four weeks and get the characteristic black and white adult coloration around three months.

Binder Park Zoo is currently closed for the winter but will open again in the spring when guests can expect to see the youngster on exhibit.