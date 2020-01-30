Autopsy: Kalamazoo man died from accidental OD

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department investigates a death on Electra Street in Comstock Township on Dec. 29, 2019.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A medical examiner has determined a man found dead in a Kalamazoo County home died from complications of an accidental overdose.

Deputies were called to a home on Electra Street near Kincaid Street in Comstock Township shortly before 4 p.m. Dec. 29 on a report that a man was unresponsive. When they arrived, deputies found 38-year-old Lyle Timothy Hess of Kalamazoo dead.

A 30-year-old woman who was arrested in connection to the death was released. Earlier in the investigation, authorities say they learned there was a fight between them.

Authorities say no further charges will be sought, and the investigation has been closed.

If you need help, you can call the National Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1.800.662.HELP (4357)