Authorities warn of thin ice after man falls in lake

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The warmer temperatures this winter has meant thinner ice on Michigan lakes and that has firefighters warning of the potential danger.

On Jan. 25, a man fell through the ice at Twin Lakes in Kalamazoo County.

The Alamo Township Fire Department’s ice rescue team responded and were able to get him out of the water with the help of a Cooper Township air boat.

Lt. Derek Dunn with Alamo Township was one of the first to arrive. He says the man was in the water for about 32 minutes until the on-call department was able to respond and reach him.

“They were about 400 yards offshore and I could barely see the victim in the ice and then I saw the four people standing around them,” Dunn said.

Dunn says cases like this show how warmer winter temperatures this year and thinner ice mean people need to be especially careful.

“Usually you have people out by the hundreds, and everybody doesn’t even have to think about it and they don’t have to measure,” he said.

With a layer of slush on top of some lakes, the true thickness can be deceiving, and refreezing can create separate ice layers that are not as strong.

“Check your depth,” Dunn said. “Especially when you get on the bigger bodies of water.”

If you do get into an issue, there is something you can do that can help prevent the ice from breaking through.

“The one technique we have that when we approach someone is, we get as close as we’re comfortable with and then we will actually get down on our hands and knees and we’ll spread our weight out,” Dunn said.

Firefighters also recommend bringing life jackets and never going on a frozen lake alone.

The group with the man who fell into Twin Lakes acted fast and found something he could hold on to until rescue crews arrived.

“The people that were with him, they went to shore and they actually got him a limb and brought it back and he was able to hold on to something,” Dunn said.

As temperatures continue to be above normal in the forecast, the thin ice concerns are not expected to go away anytime soon.

“You get good ice; you get bad ice and when the weather is like this, people don’t know if it’s good ice or bad ice until they get out there,” Dunn said.

To learn more on winter ice safety, visit the Michigan Department of Natural Resources ice safety website.