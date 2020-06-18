Authorities to give update on March homicide near BC

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities will hold a news conference at noon today to give an update on the Alison Sargent homicide investigation

Calhoun County Sheriff Steven Hinkley will be hosting the briefing from the Marshall Regional Law Enforcement Center in Marshall.

Investigators say they found the burned remains of 25-year-old Sargent of Pennfield Township in March on East River Road between G Drive N and Raymond Road in Emmett Township, southeast of Battle Creek.

Authorities say Sargent had been missing the day before her body was discovered.

