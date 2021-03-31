Authorities search near BC for woman missing since 2006

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching an area in Calhoun County Wednesday for the body of a Battle Creek woman who has been missing for 16 years.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said the search for Ashley Parlier’s body is happening on 6 1/2 Mile Road in Newton Township, south of Battle Creek. Parlier was 21 years old when she was last seen in June 2005.

A person of interest has been identified in the case, but the sheriff’s office said the person’s name will not be released at this time. It comes after investigators have made recent trips to California, Maryland and Pennsylvania to pursue leads.

Anyone who was friends or acquaintances with Parlier or has information about her disappearance is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0800.