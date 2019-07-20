Authorities search for missing person at Long Lake

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County dispatchers say a water rescue is underway at Long Lake.

Authorities were called around 4:33 p.m. Saturday to Pavilion Township, near Portage.

Dispatchers say authorities are searching for one person who is “missing in the water.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

Authorities were also searching for a missing 58-year-old man in Allegan County Saturday evening. Witnesses told deputies the man was swimming in Green Lake in Leighton Township.

