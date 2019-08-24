Authorities search for missing man in Kzoo Co.

An undated photo of John Robert Salmons. (Courtesy of Township of Kalamazoo Police Department)

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing 49-year-old man in Kalamazoo County.

John Robert Salmons was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Haymac Drive in Parchment.

Authorities say Salmons is not believed to be in danger, but he has not checked in with his residential staff in the past 24 hours.

Salmons is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 275 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, light-colored blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone who comes in contact with him is asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269.567.7523.