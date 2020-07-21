Authorities search for missing Kalamazoo girl

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

An undated courtesy photo of Emalee Carey.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Kalamazoo girl.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Emalee Carey was last seen on July 7. She is described as being around 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Emalee may still be in the area and has a birthmark on the right side of her face, according to NCMEC.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, NCMEC at 1.800.THE.LOST or Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911.

