Deputies: Missing Calhoun Co. man found

UPDATE: The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said William Albert Clawson was found.

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Calhoun County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said around 5 a.m. Monday that 56-year-old William Albert Clawson walked away from his adult foster care facility in Marshall. He has diminished mental capacity.

Clawson is described as being around 6-foot-1 and between 190 and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with black pants and boots.

The sheriff’s office said he may have been picked up by an unknown person in a vehicle. Clawson has family in the Quincy and Union City areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Calhoun County Dispatch Center at 269.781.0912.