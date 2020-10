An undated courtesy photos of Joseph Soule, left, and Jaclyn Lepird, right. (Battle Creek Police Department)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing Battle Creek couple on Wednesday.

The Battle Creek Police Department said 34-year-old Joseph Soule and 31-year-old Jaclyn Lepird were both last seen Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Authorities said details surrounding their disappearances are unknown at this time.

Anyone who has seen them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer 269.964.3888.