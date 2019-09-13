Authorities: Oshtemo bank robbed at gunpoint

Surveillance photos of the men who robbed a Chemical Bank branch on W. Main Street in Oshtemo Township on Sept. 12, 2019.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the two men who held up an a bank near Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the Chemical Bank on W. Main Street west of US-131 in Oshtemo Township.

The robbers were both masked and armed with handguns, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities did not specify how much money was taken.

Authorities say that after robbing the bank, the pair ran to a waiting getaway car — possibly a Chevrolet Malibu — in a nearby neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.