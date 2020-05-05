Authorities look for man who fell into Kalamazoo River

The scene along the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek where a 19-year-old Olivet man fell into the water. (May 1, 2020)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Battle Creek searched the Kalamazoo River for a 19-year-old who fell into the water Monday evening.

The search off Hamblin Avenue, west of where the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek rivers meet, stretched into the night. Police said it was a recovery mission, not a rescue, citing deep and swift waters.

Authorities say the 19-year-old Olivet man fell into the water around 7 p.m. while trying to get his friend’s purse, which she had dropped into the river. Police say he couldn’t swim.

Another friend jumped in to try to get him, but couldn’t. The second friend was able to get out of the water.

Crews used a fire boat and police drone to look for the man, but didn’t find him. The Calhoun County dive team was ultimately called in to search with their boat and sonar. Divers are expected enter the water in the morning.