RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found southeast of Richland.

The remains were discovered Monday afternoon in the area of 35th Street and EF Avenue in Richland Township, near Three Lakes.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the deceased person, but it did not release a name Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.