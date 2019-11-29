Authorities investigate Kalamazoo house fire

Courtesy photo of the residential fire from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. (Nov. 29, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A residential fire happened in Kalamazoo early Friday morning, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says.

They say they were called to the scene around 1:15 a.m. on Weaver Avenue near Newark Avenue.

When they arrived, most of the house was in flames.

Firefighters worked for about 20 minutes to control the fire.

Authorities contacted the residents and they confirmed that no one was inside of the home at the time.

The fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.