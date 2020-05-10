Authorities investigate Kalamazoo apartment fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating a fire that happened at an apartment building in Kalamazoo Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the 700 block of Garland Cir around 9:50 a.m. after a report of smoke coming from the side of a building, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says.

When they arrived, they found moderate smoke venting from the attic of the building and a second alarm was requested.

Fire crews battled the fire from the roof of the building and the apartment below. Crews got the fire under control in about 30 minutes, authorities say.

The building was evacuated when authorities arrived. No injuries were reported.

KDPS and the American Red Cross are working to find housing for families that were displaced because of the fire.

The cause is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.