Authorities investigate deadly house fire near BC

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire near Battle Creek Wednesday morning.

Calhoun County dispatchers said the fire broke out at a house located at 18 Montford Street near Capital Avenue in Pennfield Township. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that one person was found dead.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

