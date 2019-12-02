Watch: Press conference on hostage death, officers shot

Investigators remain on the scene the morning after an intruder killed a homeowner and then shot three police officers in Comstock Township. (Dec. 2, 2019)

App users: Watch the press conference live shortly after at 11 a.m.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are holding a press conference shortly after 11 a.m. to discuss a home invasion near Kalamazoo in which a hostage was killed and three police officers hit by gunfire.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Three officers were shot, but all are OK and all were expected to be out of the hospital by Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says one of its officers, Caleb Jones, a three-year veteran of the agency, is among those who were hit. Another is a Michigan State Police trooper who was shot in the lower leg. Authorities haven’t yet said which department the third works for.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Proctor Avenue near King Highway in Comstock Township, east of Kalamazoo. When the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, MSP and KDPS arrived after getting multiple 911 calls, they heard gunfire. They moved in, at which point the three officers were hit.

Two other hostages are OK.

The suspect is in police custody. That person’s name also hasn’t been released.

Investigators remained at the house into Monday morning gathering evidence.