Authorities: Fatal car crash on I-94 in Portage

Portage Department of Public Safety at the scene of a fatal car crash. (Nov. 6, 2019)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County say a fatal car crash happened eastbound on I-94 in Portage.

They say the Michigan State Police are on the scene investigating near mile marker 78.

Authorities say traffic is being rerouted off the eastbound 78 exit ramp onto Portage Road, then back onto the eastbound I-94 entrance ramp.

MSP is being assisted by the Portage Department of Public Safety and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will keep you updated on the crash and traffic.