Authorities: 1 dead in crash near Richland

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash northwest of Richland Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene of the crash on M-89 just south of East AB Avenue in Richland Township around 5:20 a.m.

Once there, they found one person had died in the crash. That person’s name wasn’t released later Tuesday morning.

Deputies said speed was a factor in the crash, though they did not immediately provide further details.

