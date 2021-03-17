Attorney files to have charges dropped against nurse in teen’s death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The attorney representing a former Lakeside Academy nurse charged in the death of Cornelius Fredericks is arguing her case should be dismissed.

Heather McLogan was charged in July 2020 with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in the death of 16-year-old Fredericks. His death was ruled a homicide after several staff members held him down inside a cafeteria at Lakeside Academy in April 2020.

An undated courtesy photo of Cornelius Fredericks.

McLogan, director of nursing at the time, was not part of the wrongful restraint but is accused of failing to seek medical care for the teen.

During a preliminary hearing, a judge found that there was enough evidence to send McLogan’s case to trial.

McLogan’s attorney, Anastase Markou, has since filed a motion to dismiss, saying there’s no trace of evidence showing that she caused the teen’s death.

“At the preliminary examination, the People did not identify any specific legal duty imposed by Ms. McLogan,” Markou, said in the motion. “The District Court claimed that Ms. McLogan had a legal duty, but did not cite any case law or statutory provision that actually imposed such a duty on Ms. McLogan.”

A hearing is scheduled in April to review the filing, though there’s no timeline for when a ruling may come from the judge.

“I understand why the charges were issued in this case, but I do fundamentally believe my client will be vindicated because I don’t believe she’s committed the crimes charged,” Markou added.

Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting sent News 8 a statement Wednesday afternoon:

“The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney is reviewing the Motion to Quash filed by defense counsel and will file a timely response. This type of Motion is commonly filed in felony cases. Its’ purpose is to ask the Circuit Court Judge to review the District Court Judge’s finding of probable cause. The standard applied by the reviewing Court is abuse of discretion. This is a very high standard and one that is difficult for the moving party to prove,” Getting said.

The state ultimately moved to permanently close the youth home.