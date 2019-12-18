Closings & Delays
Ascension Borgess to open cancer center near Kalamazoo

by: WOODTV.com staff

A rendering of the Ascension Borgess cancer center planned for Oshtemo Township. (Ascension Borgess)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A piece of land once owned by Western Michigan University will soon be home to a new cancer treatment center.

On Wednesday, Ascension Borgess announced plans to build a new cancer center on an 8.2 acre site near the intersection of Stadium Drive and South Drake Road in Oshtemo Township, southwest of Kalamazoo. Ascension Borgess says it’s a prime spot for a facility because of its close proximity to US-131.

The facility will offer medical oncology, hematology and outpatient infusion services.

The hospital system expects to break ground on the 38,000 square-foot facility in spring. The new Ascension Borgess Cancer center is slated to open in June 2021.

