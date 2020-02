KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man that was threatening to burn down his mobile home has been arrested in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they responded to the 4100 block of Nancy Lane Friday night around 9:30 p.m., where a 25-year-old man was making threats to set fire to the home.

Police saw flames near the mobile home. They arrested the man, and the fire was extinguished.

No one was hurt in this incident. The fire marshal’s office is investigating.