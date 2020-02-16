Arrest made in Kzoo after home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety made an arrest Saturday night after a suspect broke into a home armed with a bat and stole items.

Police said officers responded to the 900 block of Bridge Street near Ampersee Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. to a report of a home invasion. The residence of the home were uninjured during the break-in but reported that subjects had broken into their home armed with a bat and stole items. According to authorities, police were able to identify a suspect after conducting interviews on scene.

Officers located the 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident and arrested the suspect in the 2000 block of Inverness Lane which led to the recovery of some of the stolen items. A search warrant was issued and led police to even more evidence related to the case as well as suspected cocaine and methamphetamines.

KDPS encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.