Arrest made in Comstock Twp. death investigation

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have arrested one person as they investigate the death of a man east of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Electra Street near Kincaid Street in Comstock Township shortly before 4 p.m. p.m. Sunday on a report that a man was unresponsive.

When they arrived, they found the 38-year-old man dead.

Authorities didn’t release his name Sunday or say how he died.

A 30-year-old woman was later arrested in connection to the death investigation, though it’s not yet clear what charges she’s expected to face. Her name also wasn’t released.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.