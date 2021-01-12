Arrest made in Albion-area shooting that injured 1

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Jackson man has been arrested for attempted murder after a shooting that wounded one person south of Albion last week.

The shooting happened Jan. 5. Michigan State Police say a witness spotted the victim lying on the road along D Drive South in Albion Township. The victim was hospitalized in Jackson and is expected to be OK.

The suspect, whose name was not released Tuesday pending arraignment, faces charges of assault with intent to commit murder and felony firearm.

The victim’s name has also not been released.