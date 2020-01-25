Armed robbery suspect arrested with help of K9

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is behind bars thanks to K-9 Nero.

Police said just before 11 p.m. Friday night officers responded to 400 Dillingham Lane for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim said she was approached by a male who pointed a gun at her head and demanded her property. The suspect than fled the scene with her purse and cellphone, according to authorities.

Officers and K-9 Nero responded to track the suspect where he was located in the 600 block of Carrington Court. The suspect was found hiding in a common-area storage closet where he was arrested and found with the victims purse as well as the handgun used in the robbery.

According to officials, the suspect is a 21-year-old male from Kalamazoo who is currently lodged at the county jail with charges of Armed Robbery, Felon in possession of a firearm, Possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, and Resisting and Obstructing a police officer. The suspect was also a parole absconder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

